NBA rumors: Bulls waiving Alfonzo McKinnie

HoopsHype
 3 days ago

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie,...

hoopshype.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls
SkySports

Chicago Bulls sign Tristan Thompson, release Alfonzo McKinnie, as Eastern Conference contenders strengthen roster

The Chicago Bulls signed center Tristan Thompson on Saturday night and released forward Alfonzo McKinnie. Terms of veteran big man Thompson's deal were not disclosed. Thompson averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 34 games this season for Sacramento and Indiana. In 707 games in 11 NBA seasons with Cleveland, Boston, Sacramento and Indiana, he has averaged 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.
NBA
NBA

