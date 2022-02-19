NBA rumors: Bulls waiving Alfonzo McKinnie

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes when they made the splash trade to form LeBron James’ next “Big 3” by acquiring former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. It has been an up-and-down inaugural season for Westbrook as a member of the Lakers. Part...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Michael Jordan is a true icon of the game. Jordan helped popularize the NBA to an extent it had never seen before and established himself as the greatest player of all time with his style of play and his accomplishments. Jordan was a massive inspiration to many NBA players today, including the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
The Chicago Bulls signed center Tristan Thompson on Saturday night and released forward Alfonzo McKinnie. Terms of veteran big man Thompson's deal were not disclosed. Thompson averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 34 games this season for Sacramento and Indiana. In 707 games in 11 NBA seasons with Cleveland, Boston, Sacramento and Indiana, he has averaged 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Jake Fischer reportedly thinks that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is “as good as gone” if he doesn’t extend his deal with Los Angeles this offseason. James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, but James recently confirmed...
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
John Stockton is one of the greatest point guards to have ever played this game and a Utah Jazz legend. Stockton was well-known for being an amazing playmaker, but he was a capable scorer when that was required. Despite his talent, it seems as though some had reservations about picking...
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, there will be no suspension for Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard following Sunday’s incident. He and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard during the handshake line before tensions grew and the two teams began to push and shove. However, Gard will be facing a $10,000 fine.
The ongoing LeBron/MJ debate got some new life on Sunday when the two basketball icons were captured hugging it out during All-Star weekend. Despite both players demonstrating a mutual level of admiration and respect for each other, fans couldn't help but revive some talks about which player is the Greatest of All-Time.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
Being successful in the NBA comes with its own set of perks. Apart from becoming a global icon, it pays well to be an athlete in the most popular basketball in the entire world. How well the players use that money is totally up to them. Some might use it...
In LeBron James’ final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2018, it seemed all but certain that the four-time MVP was going to leave the franchise for the second time in his career in the following offseason. Rumblings were practically constant that he was not entirely happy with...
