Johnson leads Northern Colorado over Weber State 83-79 in OT

President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail Russian high-tech imports as part of a coordinated effort with allies to penalize the Kremlin for its military attack against Ukraine. In remarks from the East Room of the White...
President Biden on Thursday said he had no plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid what he called a "complete rupture" in relations between the two countries after Russia invaded Ukraine overnight. "There is a complete rupture right now in U.S.-Russia relations if they continue on this path...
The jury has reached a verdict in the federal civil rights trial of three former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. The verdict is expected to be announced in court shortly. Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are accused of violating...
Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
Russian forces are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP," Zelensky tweeted Thursday, hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that he was “forced” to order military action in Ukraine. Putin made the comments in a Kremlin meeting with Russian business leaders, according to The Associated Press, calling the invasion a “forced measure” due to Western “intransigence” over security concerns.
Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
The counselor of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school says he told the teen’s parents the morning of the shootings that he believed their son was a threat to himself and needed mental health support. “I said as soon as possible, today...
Moscow (CNN) — Before the crack of dawn, just before explosions began in cities across Ukraine, Russian state television unexpectedly broadcast an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two self-proclaimed "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, in the breakaway Ukrainian region of Donbas, which he had officially recognized...
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state on another in Europe since World War Two. read more. * Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders...
