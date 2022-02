HUNTINGTON BEACH >> The La Mirada boys basketball team has grown accustomed to playing on the road while the school’s gymnasium undergoes renovation. After years of being unable to play at their home gym, the Matadores will now get the opportunity to host a CIF final for the first time in school history after they blew out Edison 67-48 Tuesday night at Edison High in a CIF-SS Division 2A semifinal game.

LA MIRADA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO