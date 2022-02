The Oregon baseball team erupted for its first win of the season, capping a weekend series loss at San Diego with a 21-11 win in eight innings on Monday. Drew Cowley (3 for 4 with four RBIs), Jacob Walsh, Josh Kasevich (4 for 5) and Josiah Cromwick (five RBIs) all homered for the Ducks, who scored a program-record 12 runs in the eighth and final inning of a game called due to curfew to allow UO to fly back to Eugene.

