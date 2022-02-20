ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Bellator 274 results: Logan Storley out-slugs Neiman Gracie to win promotion's first 5-round, non-title fight

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSnnL_0eJodzMW00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Logan Storley could be the answer to an MMA trivia question for years to come after his victory Saturday at Mohegan Sun.

For the first time in promotion history, Bellator 274 featured a five-round, non-title main event, in which Storley (13-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) defeated former title challenger Neiman Gracie (11-3 MMA, 9-3 BMMA) via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46).

Although the fight was advertised as a wrestler vs. grappler matchup by the promotion, the near entirety of the bout took place on the feet in the striking department. After a feeling-out process in the first three rounds, the haymakers were hurled into the championship rounds.

A slow pace over the course of the first 15 minutes quickly picked up when Storley and Gracie, both visibly tired, began landing haymakers on one another. Both fighters were rocked during Round 4, with Storley quickly turning the tides on Gracie midway through the frame. Round 5 was more action and finished off with a Storley decision victory.

With the win, Storley extends a standalone victory into a streak after an August decision earned against Dante Schiro at Bellator 265. As for Gracie, he’s lost three of five also including defeats to Jason Jackson and Rory MacDonald.

Official Bellator 274 results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime)

  • Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46)
  • Adam Piccolotti def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Davion Franklin def. Said Sowma via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Nick Browne def. Mandel Nallo via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:20
  • Jaylon Bates def. Chris Disonell via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 3:39
  • Bobby King def. Aviv Gozali via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 1, 5:00
  • DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Jordan Newman def. Cody Herbert via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Justin Montalvo def. Corey Samuels via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:43
  • Isaiah Hokit def. Theodore Macuka via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:59
  • Jonathan DiLorenzo def. Orlando Mendoza via submission (D’arce choke) – Round 1, 1:07

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen cuts hilarious ‘The Ultimate Warrior’ promo while applauding Logan Storley for his post-fight interview (Video)

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen produced a great impression of The Ultimate Warrior when praising the mic work of Logan Storley recently. Last Saturday night at Bellator 274, Logan Storley managed to grind out an impressive decision win over Neiman Gracie to take his professional mixed martial arts record to 13-1. He had to go through some adversity to get his hand raised but ultimately, he was the better man out of the two.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar set for March 5 title defense, Logan Paul heading to WrestleMania

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deanna Bennett
Person
Logan Storley
Person
Neiman Gracie
Person
Georgi Karakhanyan
Person
Justine Kish
bjpenndotcom

Johnny Walker’s fiancé condemns online trolls for creating memes about her partner following his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill met at UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend, Saturday February 19th . It was to be a devastating knockout loss for Walker in the very first round. Walker (18-7 MMA), came into the fight having lost three of his last four fights in the light heavyweight division. Hill (10-1 MMA) was coming off a knockout win back in December of 2021 against Jimmy Crute (12-3 MMA).
UFC
mmanews.com

Young MMA Fighter Pierre Ludet, Found Dead In His Apartment

22-year-old French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet committed suicide weeks before his 23rd birthday and next bout. Pierre was found in his apartment on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound from his service weapon. He was an outstanding mixed martial artist and member of the French national police force. The unsuspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo arrested Friday on felony charge

By Jack Tiernan: Jermall Charlo was reportedly arrested on Friday and charged with a felony in Texas for assaulting a “family/household member,” according to ESPN. Mike Coppinger is reporting that the 31-year-old WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) is still currently in jail in Fort Bend, Texas. The bigger of the two Charlo twins, Jermall was arrested earlier on Friday at 1:29 p.m and is being held with a bail of $10,000.
TEXAS STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Notes Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley is reportedly undergoing testing on his shoulder today. Lashley is currently in Birmingham, Alabama to visit with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley is getting his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Slugs#Combat#Uncasville#Mma#Mohegan Sun#Storleystorm#Showtime
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

WWE Superstar Surprisingly Returns After Firing

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lawrence Okolie plans to target big-name heavyweights

Editor’s note: This article was originally published at DAZN.com. Lawrence Okolie will not waste any time pursuing big fights when his inevitable move to heavyweight occurs. The current WBO cruiserweight champion is scheduled to defend his title against Poland’s Michal Cieslak on Sunday in London (DAZN). And although his immediate focus is dominated by Cieslak, Okolie is anticipating a move up in the near future.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andrade-Parker: Queensberry Promotions Win Purse Bid For WBO Interim-Title Fight

Frank Warren has claimed another significant fight through a purse bid hearing. The Hall of Fame promoter’s Queensberry Promotions secured the promotional rights to the interim WBO super middleweight title fight between Providence’s Andrade and England’s Zach Parker. An offer of $1,834,050 was submitted by Queensberry, the highest bidder during a purse bid hearing held Thursday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Backstage News On Two Free Agents Possibly Debuting With AEW

AEW will be bringing in former WWE star Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. There has been speculation about Swerve joining AEW in recent weeks and his signing is said to be a “big acquisition” for the company. The belief is that the deal will take effect in the first week of March.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy