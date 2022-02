It wasn’t the worst-case scenario, but Wednesday’s loss was an opportunity missed by the Penguins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took a two-goal lead in the first period and could have buried the Lehigh Valley Phantoms further in the playoff chase. Instead, Hayden Hodgson scored a tying power play goal with 8:31 left in regulation, and Adam Clendening scored the only shootout goal in a 3-2 Lehigh Valley win at Mohegan Sun Arena.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO