Tax season has arrived and Financial Planners Steve and Zach Lind have tips on what people and businesses can do to save on taxes that may have been from last year. The question is centered on whether an individual or business has income from and from what source or business. If you have a side business, lawn service, flooring, health care, we have seen these all, and have earned income, outside your regular job, there may be the possibility of establishing one of these plans.

INCOME TAX ・ 8 DAYS AGO