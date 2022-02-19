Men’s Tennis opens up conference play with Longwood Sunday

Samford held the UNC Greensboro Spartans to just 28 percent shooting on its way to a 55-49 win Saturday afternoon in the Pete Hanna Center. With the win, Samford improves to 18-9 overall and 8-7 in Southern Conference play. The Bulldogs have now won seven of their last eight games. UNCG seemed to be one of those teams that just had Samford's number. The Spartans had won 12 straight over the Bulldogs heading into the game, but that streak is now over.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO