Book banning is not freedom

The best movie lines between a father and son ever, in my opinion. Summertime, farmhouses, families, cornfields and an iconic American tale of father, son and baseball. In a few days, hopefully, the Detroit Tigers start spring training. I can’t wait. One of my favorite memories is sitting with my dad during his last years, either listening to or watching the games, just him and me and the stories he told. My paternal grandfather had enough brothers to field their own baseball team, plus a batter. They had their own travel team, playing from Blissfield to Toledo and most places in between. Grandpa was their pitcher.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO