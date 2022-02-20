ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book banning is not freedom

By Sandra Carroll Martinsburg
Journal & Sunday Journal
 4 days ago

The men who died in Anzio, in Normandy, and in European villages, towns and cities must be roiling (yes, that's the...

www.journal-news.net

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Banning books opens floodgates to harsher restrictions

Regarding "Students sue Wentzville School District over book banning" (Feb. 16): I encourage everyone to buy any one or more of the books politicians are inciting their followers to ban. What’s next, GOP politicians telling people what cars to buy, where to shop, what to wear, setting up curfews, when and where you can travel, inspecting your homes looking for certain people of ethnicity and color? I can foresee this happening unless Democrats are elected.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Reuters

Paris bans French 'freedom convoy' protests from the capital

PARIS (Reuters) -French “freedom convoy” motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions will be blocked from entering Paris, the French capital’s police authority said on Thursday. Protesters set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a “freedom convoy” that will converge on Paris and Brussels to...
PROTESTS
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Libraries Highlighting Banned Books

As an lover of reading, every time I hear a book is in danger of being banned, or is already banned, it upsets me. I usually ask, what is so wrong with these books that people find so threatening?. Some of the books that have been banned before, or are...
EL PASO, TX
Smoky Mountain News

Careless book banning is seldom a good idea

Removing the book “Dear Martin” from a 10th-grade English class at Tuscola High School likely didn’t prevent students in that class from having a deep, meaningful discussion about race in America and their own attitudes about this issue. Hopefully the teacher found some other book that inspired students to have this kind of discussion, because it’s one today’s young Americans need.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

My Take: Banned books should be required reading

In January, a Tennessee county school board voted unanimously to ban "Maus," a graphic novel by Art Spiegelamn about his parents’ experience in Auschwitz, from school classrooms. The ban, which complained about profanity and (mouse) nudity, came shortly before Holocaust Remembrance Day. Decisions like these shortchange kids in every...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Paris bans Canada-style Covid 'freedom convoys'

Paris police said Thursday they would ban so-called "freedom convoys" inspired by a truckers' protest against coronavirus restrictions that has paralysed the Canadian capital Ottawa. Convoys of vehicles from across France are expected to converge on the French capital on Friday, risking a possible standoff with the police similar to the violent "yellow vest" protests that rocked the country in 2018. A repeat of the "yellow vests" -- a nationwide movement against social inequality -- would be unwelcome for President Emmanuel Macron as he prepares for April 2022 elections he remains favourite to win. "There will be a special deployment... to prevent blockages of major roads, issue tickets and arrest those who infringe on this protest ban," the Paris police force said in a statement.
PROTESTS
Citrus County Chronicle

Banning books is a frightening measure

It’s frightening how fast an action can spread regardless of no basis in fact or science. When I read in the Tampa Bay Times about the mayor in Ridgeland, Mississippi, wanting the new book, “Queer Bible”, along with others in their library removed, and banned I was appalled.
RIDGELAND, MS
Daily Leader

I’m not convinced banning books is the best option

Years ago, I was at the hospital with my then-wife, awaiting someone to wheel her and her bed into a surgical area for a procedure. We were waiting in a small prep room that had a very conspicuous, large red button on the wall above her bed and a plaque reading “Do Not Push.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Monroe News

The antidote to ignorance is to read banned books

The best movie lines between a father and son ever, in my opinion. Summertime, farmhouses, families, cornfields and an iconic American tale of father, son and baseball. In a few days, hopefully, the Detroit Tigers start spring training. I can’t wait. One of my favorite memories is sitting with my dad during his last years, either listening to or watching the games, just him and me and the stories he told. My paternal grandfather had enough brothers to field their own baseball team, plus a batter. They had their own travel team, playing from Blissfield to Toledo and most places in between. Grandpa was their pitcher.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Observer

Book Banning Is Increasing Across the United States, a Book Burning in Tennessee

In terms of ominous signs in society that things are bad and are on their way to getting worse, book burnings and books being banned are almost heavy-handed in their narrative awfulness, but such things are exactly what’s been going on lately. Around the country, school districts have lately been voting to ban classics like Art Spiegelman’s Maus and Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye because of content that’s been recently deemed inappropriate for children; last week, a right-wing Christian pastor named Greg Locke organized a book burning in Tennessee during which two people reportedly threw a Bible into the blaze while shouting “Hail Satan.”
TENNESSEE STATE
townandcountrymag.com

Book Publishing CEO Donates $500,000 to Fight Book Bans

Markus Dohle, the CEO of publishing behemoth Penguin Random House, announced Wednesday he plans to personally donate at least $500,000 to PEN America in an effort to combat book bans in the United States. Book bans, Dohle said in an interview with The New York Times are "dangerous" and "unimaginable."...
CHARITIES
AFP

Ukraine flags fly in Europe and beyond against Putin's 'surreal war'

Protesters turned out in cities around the world on Thursday to show solidarity with Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "surreal war" on the former Soviet country, as hundreds of demonstrators who marched in Russia itself were arrested. Police made more than 700 arrests in 40 cities across Russia, an independent monitor said, cracking down on dissent after authorities warned citizens against marching. 
PROTESTS

