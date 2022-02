Alabama softball is off to a 9-0 start to begin the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide gave up three runs in four games at the Easton Bama Bash last weekend, while scoring 30. Alabama beat Evansville (10-2), Virginia Tech twice (1-0, 2-0) and Middle Tennessee twice (8-0, 9-1). ...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO