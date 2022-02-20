ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA fans were not thrilled by this year's Slam Dunk Contest

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDK1A_0eJoaMUA00

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest was once nearly as big an affair as the All-Star Game itself. We all have our favorite whether that be Vince Carter’s monster performance in 2000 or a more recent event like the 2016 showdown between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine.

This year’s contest proved to be a bit anticlimactic, though. New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin rolled to a relatively easy victory, having the high score in the first round and essentially winning by default in the finals after fellow finalist Juan Toscano-Anderson ran out of attempts on his second dunk.

There were certainly iconic moments from Toppin’s performance, and while it wasn’t his highest-scoring dunk, it’s hard not to be impressed with this one that sealed his advancement into the final round. Toppin tossed it off the glass and slammed it home with a windmill through the legs.

There were also some, shall we say, interesting moments. Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony led off the contest by channeling his inner New Yorker, donning a pair of Timberlands and wearing the Knicks jersey that his father, Greg Anthony, once wore. The elder Anthony also gave his son the assist.

But Anthony’s run came to an end prematurely as he ran out of attempts on his second dunk and was eliminated in the first round.

That proved to be a recurring theme throughout the contest, as many of the candidates took several tries before successfully executing the dunk. Some fans were disappointed with the showing, which was far from one of the most exciting dunk contests in recent years.

Here were some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Josiah Johnson
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Greg Anthony
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Vince Carter
The Spun

There’s 1 Likely Candidate To Replace Troy Aikman At FOX

Troy Aikman is reportedly on the verge of leaving his longtime broadcasting position with Fox Sports. According to a report from the New York Post, the TV personality and NFL broadcasting free agent is expected to leave Fox and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman and Joe Buck have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slam Dunk Contest#The All Star Game#Sportscenter#Orlando Magic
The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Should the NBA replace the Slam Dunk Contest with a 1-on-1 Tournament?

After another disappointing showing at this year’s Slam Dunk Contest, it left us to wonder whether the league should still continue to make it a part of the NBA All-Star Weekend. Especially considering how much more attention and popularity the Three-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge are now getting. The...
NBA
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Stashed Celtics guard Yam Madar's best play overseas with Partizan NIS in 2021-22 so far

The Boston Celtics have two open roster spots — a regular roster slot and a two way one — it may want to fill before the March 1 deadline for playoff eligibility passes us by. And if the Celtics want a player who has some familiarity with their team and system, they could reach out to 2020 NBA draft pick and 2021 Las Vegas Summer League participant Yam Madar.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy