NBA fans were not thrilled by this year's Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest was once nearly as big an affair as the All-Star Game itself. We all have our favorite whether that be Vince Carter’s monster performance in 2000 or a more recent event like the 2016 showdown between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine.

This year’s contest proved to be a bit anticlimactic, though. New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin rolled to a relatively easy victory, having the high score in the first round and essentially winning by default in the finals after fellow finalist Juan Toscano-Anderson ran out of attempts on his second dunk.

There were certainly iconic moments from Toppin’s performance, and while it wasn’t his highest-scoring dunk, it’s hard not to be impressed with this one that sealed his advancement into the final round. Toppin tossed it off the glass and slammed it home with a windmill through the legs.

There were also some, shall we say, interesting moments. Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony led off the contest by channeling his inner New Yorker, donning a pair of Timberlands and wearing the Knicks jersey that his father, Greg Anthony, once wore. The elder Anthony also gave his son the assist.

But Anthony’s run came to an end prematurely as he ran out of attempts on his second dunk and was eliminated in the first round.

That proved to be a recurring theme throughout the contest, as many of the candidates took several tries before successfully executing the dunk. Some fans were disappointed with the showing, which was far from one of the most exciting dunk contests in recent years.

Here were some of the best reactions on Twitter.