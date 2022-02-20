It's fashion Marmite, but this one item could transform your wardrobe

As soon as the temperature in NYC dropped below 50°, I started counting down the days until spring. These days, the sun sets earlier, I spend much of my time indoors, and when I do venture out, coats cover up all of my cute outfits. It's safe to say that I'm officially over winter. The only thing getting me through the cold and gloomy days is my main source of serotonin: shopping. And more specifically, spring shopping. Winter clothes just aren't giving me that fuzzy feeling anymore. Veronica Beard's new collection instantly made me forget about all things winter with its soft prints, eyelet textures, and bright colors. I would love to be prancing around the city in these pieces at this very moment, but for now, I'm adding these 16 pieces to my cart.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO