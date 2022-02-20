ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

AMBER ALERT: Child missing in San Antonio

By Valerie Perez
 4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – On Saturday, Feb. 19, a child has been reported missing. 7-month-old white female victim Kayebella Robinson was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse onesie. The suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants, and black shoes. If you can contribute any information, please call 9-1-1.

