AMBER ALERT: Child missing in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – On Saturday, Feb. 19, a child has been reported missing. 7-month-old white female victim Kayebella Robinson was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse onesie. The suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants, and black shoes. If you can contribute any information, please call 9-1-1.

