Toledo, OH

Editorial: Port Authority clipping wings of Toledo Express

By The Blade Editorial Board
Toledo Blade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport and the people of northwest Ohio deserve better. No valid reason exists to explain why the airport underperforms similar airports in Ohio and other states. The airport should be a success story and an economic driver for the region. Instead, it languishes...

