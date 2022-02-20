Editorial: Port Authority clipping wings of Toledo Express

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Freezing water that expanded in part of the Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge’s support structure likely led to the shift that shut it down last week, the Port Authority announced. Engineers and consultants determined water infiltrated the concrete and expanded when temperatures plummeted, likely causing the bridge to shift several inches. The bridge is stable but will stay closed for several weeks until crews can make repairs. The detour sends rail shuttles between the Overbrook Junction to Potomac Station, with bus shuttles operating between Potomac Station and Station Square. Some residents have been complaining of traffic jams, but a Port Authority spokesperson said the bus route is the same one that has been used for detours for more than 50 years. The Port Authority said it expects to have a more detailed timetable for repairs next week. Also known as the Palm Garden Bridge, the over 1,000-foot span was built in 1977 and is only used by buses and the T.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO