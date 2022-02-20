ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Rep. AOC claps back after Tucker Carlson calls her ‘entitled white lady’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
( The Hill ) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) rebuked Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Twitter after he referred to her as a “rich, entitled white lady” during a Friday segment on his show.

“She’s the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you’re standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole,” Carlson said during a segment in which he touched on a new book called “Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC,” according to Newsweek.

“They’re all the same. Doesn’t matter what shade they are,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose mother is from Puerto Rico, quote-tweeted a clip of Carlson’s remarks and clapped back, referring to him with a Spanish insult.

“This is the type of stuff you say when your name starts with a P and ends with dejo,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted , referring to “pendejo,” which means “idiot” or “a–hole” in Spanish.

The New York Democrat also called the Fox News host a “creep” and referred to him as “basura,” Spanish for “trash,” after Carlson also claimed that she might have been making a “booty call” while making a social media video after reading from one excerpt of the book, Newsweek reported.

“Remember when the right wing had a meltdown when I suggested they exhibit obsessive impulses around young women? Well now Tucker Carlson is wishing for… this on national TV,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted . “You’re a creep bro. If you’re this easy w/ sexual harassment on air, how are you treating your staff?”

“Any man that talks like this will treat any woman like this. Doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, or neither, this is clearly not a safe person to leave alone w/ women,” she continued. “Once again, the existence of a wife or daughters doesn’t make a man good. And this one is basura.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been a frequent target among Republicans and conservatives like Carlson. Last November, the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) after he released an amine video on social media that showed him attacking President Biden and Ocasio-Cortez.

