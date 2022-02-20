ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.

The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in Arizona.

Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse and Anton Stralman scored and Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots for the Coyotes, who were playing their first game in eight days.

Arizona held a 3-1 lead until Doughty scored his first goal on a power play with 1:27 left in the second period.

Moore tied it at at 6:24 of the third when he flicked the puck into an open side, and Doughty put the Kings ahead with an unassisted goal 48 seconds later on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Kempe's power play goal midway through the period made it 5-3.

Strålman gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 8:52 of the first period when his centering pass from behind the Kings’ net caromed off a Los Angeles player in the crease and got past Petersen.

Kempe tied it with his first goal 12 seconds later on a quick one-timer from the left circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Anze Kopitar.

Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead at 7:41 of the second, on the Coyotes’ second shot of the period, finding an open right side after a pass from Alex Galchenyuk.

Keller made it 3-1 five minutes later, when his shot from the right circle hit the cross bar before caroming into the net.

NOTES: The Coyotes acquired F Nick Ritchie from Toronto for D Ilya Lyubushkin and F Dyan Dzingel and in a trade that was announced during the second period. The Coyotes also receive a conditional draft pick, a third-round pick in 2022 or a second-round pick in 2025. “Nick makes us a bigger, stronger tougher team,” Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong said. “We’ve been a club right now that has tried to generate assets. That’s been our game plan since the team I came in.” ... Galchenyuk had his 200th career assist on Crouse’s goal. ... The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 27 but was postponed when the NHL extended its holiday break for COVID-19 testing reasons. The teams meet again in Arizona on Wednesday. ... The Kings have alternated goaltenders Petersen and Jonathan Quick in the last 15 games, during which they are 9-6. ... Arizona F Barrett Hayton retuned after missing 16 games because of hand surgery.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Arizona on Wednesday night.

Coyotes: Host Dallas on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Arvidsson scores twice in Kings’ 3-2 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The Kings have won five straight road games and are 7-0-2 in their past nine, with the last two coming in Arizona. Los Angeles beat the Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Dec. 27 because of COVID-19. Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive win over Arizona. Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots in his second straight start. The Kings have won their last seven in Arizona.
NHL
KTVZ

Zach Parise scores twice, Islanders topple tired Kraken 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. New York won for just the second time in the last six games, jumping out to an early lead and overwhelming the Kraken, who were playing their third game in four nights. Seattle has lost five straight. Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth goal in his last four games and Casey Cizikas added his fifth of the season as the Islanders built a 4-0 lead.
NHL
The Associated Press

Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak’s scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk...
NHL
Glendale Independent

Inspired Deer Valley comeback falls short

TUCSON - Deer Valley rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half, cutting Tucson Salpointe Catholic's lead to five points twice in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks could not get closer in a 60-53 loss Tuesday night in a 4A state semifinal game in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
183
Followers
218
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.glendaleindependentaz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy