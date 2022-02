Union Leader is ignoring Biden’s many deficiencies. To the Editor: While the editorial board has no qualms about criticizing Maggie Hassen, and rightfully so, it appears to be hands off on President Joe Biden. Not one iota of criticism in regards this failing mental health, his bumbling debacle of the military and civilian withdrawal in Afghanistan, rising inflation, the porous southern border, rising inflation, soaring gas and food prices and his phone call to Vladimir Putin drawing lines in the sand over the rising tensions in Ukraine. I can only imagine how that conversation went given that the man can’t even answer questions from his own media unless they are pre-approved and the answers scripted for him by whomever is really running our government. Joe with the nuclear football, how scary is that? Joe making decisions other than what flavor ice cream to have? Really scary.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO