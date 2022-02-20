ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Don't become drunk on negative thinking

Gettysburg Times
 4 days ago

Over Christmas, I read Sally Vickers delightful book, Miss Garnet’s Angel. At one point in the story, Vickers has the priest say to Miss Garnet, “You do not like my suggestion that your friend liked you because, forgive me, you are intoxicated at present by the prospect of the...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Daily Leader

I don’t think I could be prouder

I am proud of my children. I don’t carry a wallet with photos in it. But I do carry a smartphone with hundreds of photos on it. Probably thousands, honestly. The pride I have is the kind I hope my parents have in me, and that I hope others have in their children, as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy

Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren, and they are still deeply in love

To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans and hail from Yemen. As was practiced in those times, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some testing times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Mother Promises Son $1,800 on His 18th Birthday if He Stays off Social Media — and He Does

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

This family got a surprising letter for the vet after their dog passed away

One family had to say goodbye to their 18-year-old dog, Sunny. As they struggled with their grief, they received a letter from an ‘angel’ called Helper. Here’s what it said. The mysterious ‘angel’. After the family had their beloved family dog Sunny put down, they received...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
PsyPost

People who conceal information in their day-to-day lives are more willing to form online relationships

A new study suggests that a person’s openness to forming online relationships is associated with their tendency to conceal personal information about themselves. The research has been published in the journal Personal Relationships. “In general, I’m fascinated with personality and individual differences associated with concealing versus disclosing private information,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

What March has in store for your star sign

Want to know what's in store for your 2022 March horoscope? It's all in the cards... (King of Coins, Queen of Cups, Queen of Coins) People around you just have so many ~opinions~ and they all think they know best. You are open to input and ideas, but not to doctrine or pressure, and things are starting to tip over into that territory. This is, as shown by the loving Queen of Cups, all done in your best interests and comes from a good place. These people care about you. The King and Queen of Coins show that you respect them and initially wanted the feedback or input, but now you’ve heard enough and are ready to make your own choices. Be firm but gracious. Be strong but kind. Thank them and do your thing.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy