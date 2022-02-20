Don't become drunk on negative thinking

Want to know what's in store for your 2022 March horoscope? It's all in the cards... (King of Coins, Queen of Cups, Queen of Coins) People around you just have so many ~opinions~ and they all think they know best. You are open to input and ideas, but not to doctrine or pressure, and things are starting to tip over into that territory. This is, as shown by the loving Queen of Cups, all done in your best interests and comes from a good place. These people care about you. The King and Queen of Coins show that you respect them and initially wanted the feedback or input, but now you’ve heard enough and are ready to make your own choices. Be firm but gracious. Be strong but kind. Thank them and do your thing.

