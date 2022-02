Salmon P. Chase Chase College of Law alumnus W. Bruce Lunsford has made the largest gift to the college in its 129-year history. Lunsford, who graduated from Chase in 1974 and went on to create leading healthcare companies, real estate development firms and a Hollywood production company, is donating $3 million to the law school to broaden the impact of the W. Bruce Lunsford Academy for Law, Business + Technology. The Academy was created in 2013 with a $1 million gift and has grown in impact since. Lunsford has now donated more than $4 million to education programs at Chase.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO