Ben Simmons is now on the Brooklyn Nets, and with his debut looming, fans are excited to see what he is able to bring to the table. Simmons is now filling James Harden's old role, although, fans should expect a much different style of play. Simmons isn't a guy who is going to take a lot of shots, but he is going to dominate the paint and distribute the ball, which is the perfect complementary play style for guys like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO