It has been a long time since the Call of Duty series has been on a Nintendo platform, but Microsoft has said that this is something that it once to change in the future. Following the announcement that Microsoft would be acquiring Activision Blizzard just last month, theories began swirling about what the mega-corporation would look to do with the Call of Duty series in particular. Now, based on a new statement that has emerged, Microsoft has stressed that it wants to continue bringing Call of Duty to all the current platforms that it appears on in addition to having the series arrive on Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO