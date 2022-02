Tonight's episode of WWE NXT was building all night towards the anticipated main event between Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler, which Ziggler stacked in his favor by banning Bron Breakker from coming to the ring to interrupt his match. After the introductions were made, they locked up immediately, with Ciampa taking control of Ziggler's arm and wrist and punching him on the back of the head. They went to lock up again and Ziggler got the best of this one with a pin attempt but Ciampa kicked out.

