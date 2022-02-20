The legacy of Dr. Manassa Pope

AHA News: The Legacy of Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, a Heart Surgery Pioneer. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In July 1893, James Cornish was admitted to Chicago's Provident Hospital with a knife wound to his chest, stemming from a barroom brawl. He needed surgery, but medical professionals at the time believed operating on the heart was too dangerous.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Where would we be without Dr. Alvin V. Blount Jr.? That's a question I'm glad we don't have an answer to. Greensboro's history is filled with huge names that have changed the world, including Dr. Alvin Blount Jr. He and his colleagues played a major role in the desegregating hospitals across the nation.
From a little girl setting off on the great migration with her family to the legacy of the civil rights anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing," these seven books highlight historic moments of the Black American experience that deserve to be recognized. Vashti Harrison, Kadir Nelson and other heavy hitters in the world of kid lit grace this list with their talent, creativity and skill.
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Sixth Street Museum hosted its third event honoring pioneers in medicine in light of Black History Month. This event honored Dr. Martin Luther Smith and Dr. William Lloyd Garrison Smith who were medical doctors and natives of Hattiesburg. ”We have some wonderful pioneers in the...
Many have driven past Jennie Dean Elementary School on Wellington Road, and many have driven past the Jennie Dean Memorial located in from of the school. How many have stopped to take a look at the memorial? How many people even know who Jennie Dean is? They do not teach about her in today’s schools or colleges, but she is someone that you would love to meet.
GLOUCESTER Co., Va. (WWBT) - For decades, it has been rumored that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote part of his “I Have a Dream Speech” at a historic home in Gloucester County called Holly Knoll. The house belonged to Dr. Robert Russa Moton, one of the most respected Black leaders of the early 20th century, who has a deep legacy of his own.
To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans and hail from Yemen. As was practiced in those times, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some testing times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Nadira Goffe discuss a Prudie letter: “Cul-de-sac of Confused Caucasians”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I hope you found this question as hilarious as I did. I don’t even know if it was fake, but it was too entertaining not to answer. Nadira Goffe:...
FOX Business host Charles Payne reflected on Black History Month during a special episode of ‘Making Money,' explaining that ‘we control our own destiny more when we stop being manipulated by tales of woe.’. CHARLES PAYNE: In order to make our future history the best it can be,...
One family had to say goodbye to their 18-year-old dog, Sunny. As they struggled with their grief, they received a letter from an ‘angel’ called Helper. Here’s what it said. The mysterious ‘angel’. After the family had their beloved family dog Sunny put down, they received...
Comments / 0