ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Center of attention: Towns wins All-Star 3-Point Contest

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cuvpr_0eJoODtb00

Karl-Anthony Towns gave big men everywhere something to shoot for.

Minnesota's 7-footer became the first center to win the 3-Point Shooting Contest, defeating seven guards during the NBA's All-Star Saturday and providing a memorable moment on a night the dunk contest barely got off the ground.

Towns, who has spent his entire career proving doubters wrong about his range, posted a 29 — the highest total in the competition — during the final round to defeat Atlanta's Trae Young and Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers, who tied for second with 26 each.

New York's Obi Toppin won the four-person dunk contest, scoring a 47 out of 50 in the final round by putting the ball between his legs in the air, touching it off the backboard and re-directing it through the rim.

Golden State's Juan Toscano-Anderson was second as the dunk contest, once a marquee event that at times trumped the All-Star Game, fell flat.

A trio of Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, won the Skills Challenge.

After his surprising 3-point win, Towns accepted his trophy at mid-court and immediately turned toward Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal sitting courtside in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“I told you Shaq,” Towns said. “Vegas got the odds wrong.”

Towns was considered, well, a long shot among a field of shot makers that included Young, Kennard, New Orleans' CJ McCollum, Brooklyn’s Patty Mills, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.

“I wanted to prove I was the best shooting big man in the world, and now I got the trophy to prove it,” Towns said.

There have been other big men crowned 3-point champions, but Kevin Love (2012) and Dirk Nowitzki (2006) are considered power forwards.

“I think this is a nice little thing to put on that résumé,” Towns said. “Big man hasn’t won in 10 years, and, of course, 10 years ago, a decade ago, who won it? The Wolves. It’s coming back home where it belongs.”

The dunk contest started with some promise and fizzled fast.

Orlando's Cole Anthony caused a stir when he swapped his sneakers for a pair of Timberland boots and then dunked in them with an assist from his father, former NBA guard Greg Anthony.

Toppin said all the participants are great dunkers who wanted to put on a show, and they all were encouraging each other.

“When Cole missed those two first ones with the Timbs on, I was like no those Timbs are heavy," Toppin said. “I was like, we got to boost his energy up. I was trying to get everybody on their feet.”

It worked, momentarily.

But Anthony couldn't complete his second dunk in three tries and he was eliminated along with Houston's Jalen Green, who also struggled while trying to impress a panel of Hall of Fame judges — Julius Erving, Isiah Thomas, David Robinson, Clyde Drexler and Dominique Wilkins.

The hometown Cavs added another moment to their impressive season by winning the re-formatted Skills Challenge, which pitted teams and not individual players.

Garland, Mobley and Allen teamed up to outperform Team Antetokounmpo — MVP Giannis and his brothers Thanasis and Alex — and a rookie trio of Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Toronto's Scottie Barnes and Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey.

Mobley, a leading candidate for rookie of the year honors, sealed the win by making a half-court shot on his first attempt, allowing the Cavs to close the segment of the contest in 5.5 seconds and defeat Team Rooks.

The Cavs started the shooting competition off target as Allen, hardly known for his outside touch, made just two shots in 30 seconds. However, Garland brought Cleveland back — and brought their crowd to life — scoring 21 points.

However, the Cavs came out of the relay portion tied with Team Antetokounmpo for second place and needed Garland to win a shoot-off with Thanasis to place Cleveland in the final.

After Cunningham drained his 47-footer in 9.9 seconds, Mobley calmly stepped into his winning shot.

“He’s one of a kind,” Allen said of his 20-year-old teammate. “Defense, offense and now half court. The whole league knows Evan by now. If they’ve ever driven to the paint, they definitely know him, so the NBA should know him by now.”

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors about to get surprising boost to their lineup?

The 42-17 Golden State Warriors have a message for their opponents: “This isn’t even my final form.”. In a report relayed on a recent episode of the “Locked On Warriors” podcast, The Mercury News’ Dieter Kurtenbach revealed that Warriors center James Wiseman is expected to return to the lineup on March 1. Wiseman has not played all season after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Miami Herald

Devin Booker Recalls Pandemic Road Trip With Kendall Jenner

Has Kendall Jenner found The One? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is loving life with beau Devin Booker, but the twosome’s relationship got off to a messy start. Jenner and Booker were first spotted on a double date — with other people — in May 2018. While the model was seeing Ben Simmons at the time, Booker was linked to Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Malik Monk Sounds Like He Wants to Stay in Los Angeles

It's been a very tough year for the Lakers. A team that was designed with their Big Three in mind simply hasn't worked out, and the lack of depth has really hurt them. All of that has resulted in them posting an incredibly disappointing 27-31 record, barely good for the 9th seed in the Western Conference.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State#Hall Of Fame
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
ABC News

Jevon Carter to sign with Milwaukee Bucks after clearing waivers, agents say

Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Tuesday. The Nets waived Carter upon reaching an agreement with free agent guard Goran Dragic on Monday. Carter is the second perimeter player this month to choose the Bucks after being waived by the Nets, joining DeAndre' Bembry.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Cleveland Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey to general manager from assistant role

The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to the lead GM role, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of Koby Altman's recent ascension to president of basketball operations. Gansey will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions, while increasing his role in the Cavaliers draft preparations and logistics, according to a team release.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy