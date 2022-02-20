Airport slipping, needs dedicated management staff and business plan, study's author says

The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport is underperforming and needs its own dedicated leadership and a renewed focus on marketing if it ever hopes to rebuild a fading passenger airline business.

That’s the view of Kevin Healy, the lead author of a new study that says Toledo Express is down to one “network carrier” and faces “unacceptable risk” if it fails to act, and that it should be doing more to promote itself to airlines and to the traveling public.

And he said the proof of it is that Toledo Express is underperforming compared with similar airports.

“To me you’ve got to address the missing elements in the business side of the airport,” Mr. Healy told The Blade. “All of this should be occurring right now.”

Mr. Healy, president of Campbell-Hill Aviation Group LLC, of Tysons Corner, Va., was the lead author of a study commissioned last year by the city of Toledo, which owns the airport, and the Lucas County Board of Commissioners. Completed in October and shared with local officials and the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, the final work product was posted to the city of Toledo’s website in December.

The airport has been losing travel options for years, and is barely clinging to its one link to a hub, the twice-daily flights to Chicago O’Hare, Mr. Healy said.

“The primary concern driving this study is the limited air service at TOL Express and the tenuous position TOL Express is in with only a few daily flights connecting to a single global network. While TOL Express is challenged by its proximity to Detroit Metro [Airport], by any measure it underperforms similarly situated peer airports,” the study stated.

“This should be viewed as an unacceptable risk to the Toledo market. We strongly recommend the city of Toledo, Lucas County and the Port Authority consider adding dedicated aviation resources whose focus would be to enhance revenues, increase consumer engagement,” the study said.

“Toledo Express underperforms its peer airports in terms of airline service, departures, seats, and revenue. It is likely the airport would be doing better financially and better serving the community if dedicated staff were provided in key areas such as property management, business development, and air service development,” the study determined.

The study recommended hiring an airport properties manager, an airport service and marketing manager, and an airport director “who would have oversight of the entire airport business function.”

Port officials said the report made some useful recommendations, but they are following recommendations made by their own study - also done last year, by a different consultant.

In a response to the comparison with peer airports, port authority officials said the airport’s proximity to an international hub is a challenge, along with airline acquisitions and consolidation, pilot and crew shortages, and the dramatic reduction in business travel due to the coronavirus.

“Despite these challenges, the Port Authority is fully committed to retaining and pursuing new air service opportunities,” the statement said.

Thomas Winston, the president and chief executive officer of the port authority, in responding to the report, said the airport will soon have a new airport director to replace the current director, who retired, and will follow that by hiring an airport service and marketing director.

But he said overall operations will continue to be managed by port authority executives, including him, Vice President for Business Operations Joe Cappel, and Director of Communications Holly Kemler. The same executives also oversee and market the seaport and the port authority’s other businesses.

“We feel very comfortable about the resources we have in place to be able to support and market and do the things necessary to promote Toledo Express. We continue to put additional resources, continue to make enhancements where there are opportunities for us,” Mr. Winston said. He said the 2022 advertising budget for the airport has been increased 65 percent over last year. According to Ms. Kemler, the port has budgeted $307,660 this year on promotion of the airport, compared with $242,654 in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

Last week, Mr. Winston and Mr. Cappel attended the three-day Routes America 2022 conference for the airline industry in San Antonio, Texas, where they had scheduled one-on-one meetings with airlines. They said it was one of about half a dozen national airline conferences they attend annually.

Although Mr. Healy says the airport is run competently, the overall effort to compete for new airlines, destinations, and business and leisure travelers is stalled.

“Overall, you’re barely passing,” he said.

“TOL Express is understaffed in key positions that, if left unfilled, will degrade services and performance of the airport and make recovery significantly more difficult and expensive,” he said.

The study notes that passenger service at Toledo has declined 83 percent since a peak in 2003. In the same period, the U.S. domestic market has grown by 43 percent. In 2003, there were six airline brands operating at Toledo Express: American, Continental, Delta, Northwest, American Trans Air, and US Airways.

Today - and since 2012, TOL has one network carrier, American Airlines, and one low-cost carrier, Allegiant Airlines. American’s commuter affiliate, American Eagle, now offers two daily round-trips to O’Hare following the recent elimination by American of a Charlotte route. The airport also offers flights by Allegiant two to five times a week between Toledo and three airports in Florida: Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Orlando/Sanford, and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

“This limited service makes TOL Express vulnerable,” the study noted.

Starting March 9, Allegiant will have twice-weekly round-trips between Toledo and a secondary airport in Phoenix. At the time of the study, Toledo still had the Charlotte route, which was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Healy said the value of a network carrier is that it links Toledo with the rest of the world. The morning flight from Toledo to Chicago O’Hare allows connections to more than 125 airports worldwide.

“Once a carrier pulls out of a city, it is extremely hard to get them back or convince another network carrier to replace them,” Mr. Healy said.

New governance not advised

The authors were specifically asked whether the airport should be brought under its own dedicated authority, and if so, how that should be set up. Because they concluded that a change of governance was not advisable now and did not have to detail the new governmental structure, the study came in lower than the $150,000 quote, at $137,000.

The port authority is an independent agency governed by a 13-member board appointed by the mayor of Toledo and county commissioners. It is funded by a 0.4-mill voted levy.

The report’s authors say the port authority does an adequate job of maintaining the airport, keeping it in compliance with complex federal regulations, and managing to eke out a net revenue.

“TOL Express is reasonably well managed financially and operationally, though attention to airport specific business development is lacking,” the authors wrote.

And it said that, in discussions with city and county officials, “no one expressed an interest in moving control of the airport from the Port [Authority], nor is there a compelling reason for a change in governance at this time.”

The authors also said the use of a “multi-purpose authority,” such as the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, is common among airports, and the port authority has deep enough pockets to support the airport in the event of a fiscal crisis.

A benefit of a multi-purpose authority is that all the entities share basic functions, such as accounting, office expenses, and human resources. A downside for the airport is that leadership’s time is divided among all the major responsibilities of the port, including the seaport and airport, unlike some “multi-model” port authorities that split up the staff.

“There is no clear correlation between an airport’s governance model and its success in terms of flights, passenger volumes, hub status, types of carriers, or financial performance,” the authors wrote.

But if Toledo Express is still in the doldrums in 2029, when the port authority $1-per-year annual lease with the City of Toledo expires, then a change of governance could be considered, they said.

“If you’re the mayor or a county leader, I think you have to look at it and say, ‘OK, you’ve had a study, this needs to be done.’ Unless you can come up with a compelling reason why that shouldn’t be done, why aren’t you doing it? This isn’t something I’d wait seven years and then say, ‘You were supposed to add three positions and a business plan.’ I would say all of this should be occurring right now,” Mr. Healy said.

Public views are negative

The Hill-Campbell team surveyed business decision makers in companies and their travel managers and leisure travelers to gauge the public perception of Toledo Express Airport. He said he was surprised by the low negative scores of the airport among both business and leisure travelers.

As difficult as the last 20 years have been for aviation, the industry as a whole enjoys a net positive ratio of “promoters” over “detractors.” But Toledo Express is in the negative numbers.

“The net promoter [score] was a real eye opener, just how negative those numbers are,” Mr. Healy said. “You’ve got a challenge not just of improving the brand, you got to re-engage with consumers.”

He said local leisure travelers say they prefer the prices and schedules available through Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport, just 45 miles away. About half of respondents check TOL flights before they book through DTW, while a third of respondents “rarely” or “never” consider the local airport when arranging travel.

He said it was evident that if convenient and reasonably priced flights were available from Toledo Express, leisure travelers would use them. But very few business travelers, who typically pay higher fares and thus are more attractive to airlines, expressed willingness to put any skin in the game of attracting new domestic carriers to Toledo Express.

About 40 percent indicated they’d be willing to write a letter of support, while another 40 percent were unwilling to do anything.

Mr. Healy said part of the solution is a more concentrated promotional effort.

Mr. Cappel said he and Ms. Kemler went through the public relations part of the report “line by line” and have adopted some of the suggestions.

He said they are telling prospective airlines about Toledo’s economic successes in recent years, and of the opportunities that airlines have missed out on - “the passengers that are flying out of other airports and how we can entice those passengers to use Toledo through our targeted marketing efforts.”

The port authority did its own report on the airport in 2021 - minus the investigation into changing the form of governance. Mr. Winston said some of the recommendations were already made and are being implemented.

The coronavirus pandemic hit Toledo Express hard, like every airport. It was during the pandemic that American canceled the daily service with Charlotte International Airport. Until then, though, passenger service was gradually increasing, though was still far from the peak number of passengers recorded in the past two decades, 650,754 in 2001. Annual passenger service bottomed out in 2012 at 143,514 and was coming back - until the pandemic struck.

“The airlines and the network carriers in particular are more focused on bringing back what they had to pull down during the pandemic than starting new routes,” Mr. Cappel said. “And that’s probably going to be true until they can get more pilots trained and also until business travel returns back.”

Mr. Winston noted that, “From 2013 through 2018 we had seven years of annual growth on the passenger side. We were on a nice trajectory and our efforts are to see if we can get back to the levels of 2019.”

The airport statement said, “To differentiate ourselves from larger airports, we promote the convenience and ease that TOL can offer such as short security lines, inexpensive and convenient parking, and great customer service.”

They added, “it is essential that business and leisure travelers support their local airports whenever possible. An airport’s success is directly determined by the community’s willingness or unwillingness to utilize the asset.”

New leadership expected

Mr. Winston said the airport already has an airport director, 31-year employee Steve Arnold, who handled the operational side until his retirement month. Bill McKown is the interim director. Mr. Winston plans to replace Mr. Arnold and then find an additional person to focus on air service and business development.

That airport’s last business development and marketing director, Joe Rotterdam, left in 2019 just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic for a similar job at Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County Airport. The position has been left vacant because of the severe reduction in airline travel as a result of the pandemic, Mr. Winston said.

“My intention is to seek an airport director first and then work on identifying an additional resource that would help with air service and business development, a multi-talented individual to be able to serve in multiple capacities,” Mr. Winston said.

“Steve served us admirably in his capacity. We had a lot of growth and development,” Mr. Winston said.

Mr. Winston and Mr. Cappel said they are implementing a six-pillar plan to build the airport, not just in passenger service, but in business development and cargo service.

“You have to look at the airport in totality and the diversity we have out there,” Mr. Winston said. “When you look at Toledo Express from an overall, comprehensive standpoint, we’re happy with what we have seen and what we’ve been able to achieve over the last year or so.”

He referred not just to the two passenger airlines, but 24 other tenants, including cargo operators, the Ohio Air National Guard, a aviation repair company, an automotive parts air freighter, and aviation education businesses.

He said the six “strategic pillars,” and recent developments are:

Continuous capital improvement, which included about $12 million spent in 2021, mostly on runway rehabilitation;

Air service development, which resulted in the upcoming start of Allegiant Air service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport;

Cargo operations, included new service 11 months ago by Amazon Air, recently upgraded to twice-daily;

Growing the airport as a center for aircraft maintenance education, including the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy partnership involving Toledo Public Schools and Delta Air Lines, and the for-profit Federal Aerospace Institute for adult students;

Supporting the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard and other tenants, and

Building on the airport’s facilities and business experience.

A study done in 2021 by a consultant paid by the port authority also took aim at inadequate promotion of the airport. It recommended the port authority add a cost calculator to the airport website to demonstrate to potential travelers how booking flights through TOL saves money. It also advocated creation of a “Fly Local” campaign.

Both initiatives are in the development process, Mr. Winston said.

Also in the works is a contract with Bowling Green State University to produce an economic impact study for Toledo Express and the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township, the former Metcalf Field that the port authority also manages.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, who led the effort to undertake the city-county study in 2021, welcomed the wealth of detail and analysis, but indicated that hiring additional staff is up to the port authority.

“I like the recommendation that there should be staff who only focus on the airport. I think that’s right. And I’d like to think the port authority agrees with that, too,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. “I would not be surprised if the port authority moves toward staff whose only job is the airport.”

The port authority was created in 1955 to oversee Toledo’s seaport, then expanded in 1973 to manage the city-owned airport. Since then, it has expanded into other businesses, including bond financing, developing two industrial parks, owning Toledo’s train station, One Government Center, and several parking garages in downtown Toledo, and managing — through a third-party firm — the parking system at the University of Toledo.