Peer comparisons not favorable to Toledo airport

When it comes to volumes of passenger service at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, comparison with other similar-sized airports is not favorable to Toledo.

The recent study of the Toledo airport’s stagnant passenger service by Campbell-Hill Aviation Group LLC of the Washington D.C. area focused on how similar-sized facilities serving Flint and Akron are more successful attracting passengers by offering more destinations.

One key paragraph in the city-county funded study, which is posted on the City of Toledo’s website, says that Toledo loses about 90 percent of the passengers living in its “catchment area” to Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport.

“This loss of traffic, known as ‘leakage,’ highlights both the severity of the problem ... and the opportunity,” the study said.

The study acknowledges that Toledo’s proximity to the nation’s 18th largest airport — DTW — is a disadvantage. But other medium-sized airports near hub airports have been able to compete at a higher level.

The airports compared to Toledo are Akron-Canton Airport (CAK), Flint-Bishop International Airport (FNT), Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT), Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO), Allentown-Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), Wilkes Barre-Scranton International Airport (AVP), and Lansing-Capital Region International Airport (LAN). The largest is Wichita with 1.7 million passengers. Toledo had the fewest, with 245,389 passengers in 2019.

As of August, 2021, Akron had American Airlines, Breeze, Spirit, and United servicing Charlotte, Charleston, Chicago-O’Hare, Ft. Myers, Myrtle Beach, New Orleans, Orlando, Tampa, and Washington at both Dulles International and Reagan National.

Flint, at the time of the report, had service from American Airlines, Allegiant, and United, serving O’Hare, Nashville, Las Vegas, St. Pete, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, and Broward County. On a recent day, it had all those cities, plus Phoenix, and Ft. Lauderdale, with service to start in March to Boston and Jacksonville and Savannah.

“Given its proximity to the global hub at DTW (Detroit-Metro), it is not surprising that TOL has high leakage, though similarly situated peer airports, including CAK (Akron-Canton Airport) and FNT (Bishop International Airport near Flint), have succeeded in gaining service and retain a higher share of their catchment areas.”

An airport’s “catchment area'' is defined as everywhere that is within two hours of the airport and closer than another airport.

Toledo’s catchment area has 1.2 million residents and produced 2.4 million passenger trips in 2019. More than 90 percent of those trips were through DTW.

The comparison makes Toledo’s performance in the aviation industry look stark.

Toledo’s metro area had a population of 641,816 as of 2019, and logged 2,011 departures from TOL. Flint’s metro population, 405,813, is about two-thirds the size of Toledo, but had more than twice as many departures, 4,227. Akron has a larger population, 703,479 in 2019, but almost four times as many departures, 7,486.

Most of the other airports Toledo was compared with — Allentown, Greensboro, Lansing, and Wichita, had at least twice as many departures in 2019 as Toledo. The only exception was Scranton, which still had 3,876 departures, compared with Toledo’s 2,011, despite having lower population.

Thomas Winston, president and chief executive officer of the Toledo airport, said there are complex dynamics in the airport industry. Among them are how close an airport is to a large hub airport.

Of all the cities cited in the study, Toledo, at 45 miles away from Detroit metro, is closest to a large airline hub, thus enhancing the convenience for travelers in its catchment area to prefer Detroit.

Akron’s nearest hub is Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport, just 39 miles away. But CLE is a “medium hub,” not a “large hub,” by the FAA’s standards. CLE in 2019 logged about a quarter of the passengers who flew through DTW. The closest large hub to Akron is DTW, 190 miles away.

Flint is 77 miles away from DTW — an extra half-hour of drive time compared with Toledo that could encourage some FNT consumers to choose their local airport. Lansing is 87 miles from Detroit Metro.

Allentown is 72 miles from Philadelphia International. Greensboro and Scranton are about 100 miles away from a large hub, and residents of Wichita would have to drive about 350 miles to reach the nearest large hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Even a medium hub, Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, is 169 miles away.

It also happens that Toledo’s airport, located in western Lucas County, is farthest from the center of its nominal city, both in miles and travel time. According to Google maps, TOL is 15 miles from Toledo, with a drive time of about 28 minutes. The average distance and time of the other seven cities is 8.2 miles and about 13.7 minutes.

Mr. Healy said that some people cite that as a “rationalization” for Toledo’s sluggish growth. He said his recommendations are not based entirely on the peer comparisons.

“At the core, TOL hasn’t attracted much in the way new service or any new airlines in a decade,” he said.

The Campbell-Hill survey of consumers found that Delta may not be as dominant as it thought to be. It found that, of those living in the Toledo catchment area who go to Detroit to catch a flight, only 44 percent use Delta Airlines. The rest use other carriers and low-cost airlines. That points to opportunity.

He said a smart airport service director might be able to persuade Delta that it should offer some service out of Toledo, and other airlines might be attracted to Toledo as well.

After all, this is a catchment area in which the population has incomes 5 percent above the national average, but with costs of living 27 percent below the national average.

“This indicates a higher level of disposable income which generally correlates to a higher propensity to travel,” the study said.

“Delta .. underperforms relative to the Toledo Express catchment area. They might be better off having a flight down in Toledo,” Mr. Healy said.

“The other piece is Southwest [Airlines]. It’s worth talking to those guys and just saying, ‘hey, look you’ve got a stronger presence in Toledo,’” based on the high number of people out of the Toledo catchment area who go to Detroit to fly Southwest.

Toledo Express has long suffered in comparison with Flint and Akron, even when passenger service at TOL reached over 650,000 passengers in 2001, more than twice the volume of the most recent pre-pandemic year, 2019.

In 2000, it was reported by The Blade that Toledo Express Airport ended the decade of the 1990s as the least-used and weakest-growing airport compared to Flint, Akron, and five other similar-sized airports.