The sporting world will be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Here, the PA news agency looks at how sport has reacted to the crisis.FootballUEFA is set to confirm that this season’s Champions League final will no longer take place in St Petersburg, the PA news agency understands.UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting for Friday where it is expected the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena will be stripped of its right to host the final.The governing body said: “UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion...

UEFA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO