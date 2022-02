Drivers who pass through Pittsburgh’s many public parks will now — in most cases — have to abide by a speed limit of 15 mph. Pittsburgh City Council voted 8-0 on Tuesday to empower the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure to cut the speed limit — which was previously at 25 mph — in an effort that one council member said was “the safe thing to do.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO