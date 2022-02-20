ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Praise for Pittsburgh

Cover picture for the articleAs a historian of Pittsburgh, I am proud of Mike Tomlin, the Rooney Rule and the Rooney family. The termination of Bryan Flores by the Dolphins leaves a single black NFL coach in a league where a substantial majority of players are people of color. I am proud to live in...

The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh passes Go, gets its own Monopoly game

Make some room Atlantic City. Pittsburgh’s joining the neighborhood. Pittsburgh is getting its own city-specific edition of the Monopoly board game. Dennis Gavaghen, marketing executive at Top Trumps, the makers of Monopoly, was in Pittsburgh Wednesday to encourage Pittsburghers to send suggestions of landmarks and places they would like to see featured on the game’s board.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

In hiring Brian Flores, Steelers called the right play

After former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced his class-action lawsuit against the NFL for racial bias in hiring, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the league’s last remaining Black coach, had a special role to play in righting the league’s historic wrongs. In hiring Mr. Flores to run...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Metallica will play PNC Park in August

Metallica has announced two summer stadium shows, one of which will take place at PNC Park on Aug. 14 with special guests Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 at ticketmaster.com.Metallica’s other show is at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Aug. 11.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Dribbler: Presidential predictions for the playoffs

Monday was Washington’s birthday, so The Dribbler decided to send birthday cards to Tayshawn Levy and Davoun Fuse, leading scorers on the Wash High basketball team. It wasn’t until after he dropped off the cards at the post office that The Dribbler remembered it was George Washington’s birthday, not Washington High School.
WASHINGTON, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The North Shore Drive Sports Podcast

From the Point: Which areas do the Penguins need to address?. Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo discuss Sidney Crosby’s recent games. What stands out the most? Plus, the Penguins appear to be locked into a playoff spot. What changes, additions or tweaks need to be made to go from qualifier to legit contender?
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

History Channel's 'I Was There' features 1889 Johnstown flood

On May 31, 1889, a confluence of events that included a generationally severe thunderstorm and years of structural neglect resulted in the South Fork Dam releasing a 40-foot-high wall of water from Lake Conemaugh that devastated Johnstown, Pa., resulting in more than 2,200 deaths and millions of dollars in property damage.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fun-loving Pirates prospect Bubba Chandler embracing difficult journey as two-way hopeful

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bubba Chandler doesn’t carry himself like someone facing an enormous challenge. Tufts of hair emerging from his hat portend a mullet Chandler’s trying to regrow, a laugh-inducing hairstyle he considers part of his “identity.” There’s also the outline of a mustache that may or may not witness the Bogart, Ga., native’s PNC Park debut in a few years.
MLB
CBS Pittsburgh

Jimmy Buffet Returns To Pittsburgh This Summer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is turning into Margaritaville this summer. Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band are coming to The Pavilion At Star Lake on July 16. Pittsburgh it's been too long. SATURDAY NIGHT July 16, 2022The Pavilion at Star LakeBurgettstown, PA On Sale: February 25 @ 10 AM ETall tour information at https://t.co/fdhxT8LjCa pic.twitter.com/AyrBIL6jbF — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) February 17, 2022 Buffet was supposed to come to Pittsburgh last summer but his show was canceled due to a scheduling conflict. Parrotheads haven’t seen Buffet in the ‘Burgh since 2018. “Pittsburgh it’s been too long,” he tweeted. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Preslae begins the day before.
PITTSBURGH, PA

