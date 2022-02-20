Praise for Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is turning into Margaritaville this summer. Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band are coming to The Pavilion At Star Lake on July 16. Pittsburgh it's been too long. SATURDAY NIGHT July 16, 2022The Pavilion at Star LakeBurgettstown, PA On Sale: February 25 @ 10 AM ETall tour information at https://t.co/fdhxT8LjCa pic.twitter.com/AyrBIL6jbF — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) February 17, 2022 Buffet was supposed to come to Pittsburgh last summer but his show was canceled due to a scheduling conflict. Parrotheads haven’t seen Buffet in the ‘Burgh since 2018. “Pittsburgh it’s been too long,” he tweeted. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Preslae begins the day before.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO