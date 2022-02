LSU bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak, but it was snapped on Saturday with the Tigers’ 77-75 loss at South Carolina. Now sitting at 19-8 overall with a 7-7 mark in SEC play, head coach Will Wade’s squad is currently in a five-way tie for fourth place in the league standings and needs to make up some ground heading down the final stretch of the regular season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO