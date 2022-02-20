ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Woman sentenced to 20 years for pushing man off bus to his death

By Caroline Bleakley, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1C18_0eJoL2Ee00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — A woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus to his death in 2019 was sentenced Friday morning to spend 20 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gxsv3_0eJoL2Ee00
Cadesha Bishop is sentenced to 20 years for pushing an elderly man off an RTC bus. (KLAS-TV)

Cadesha Bishop took a plea deal. She was originally facing a murder charge but under the deal, she pleaded guilty to abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in substantial mental harm or death.

Bishop, 28, was accused of pushing 74-year-old Serge Fournier off an RTC bus causing him to hit his head. He later died from his injuries.

RODENTS: Family Dollar items possibly contaminated

According to a video from the bus, Bishop was arguing with passengers on the bus and when Fournier walked past her, he told her to be nicer to the passengers which led to a heated exchange and her pushing him.

Bishop got off the bus and walked away but police were able to track her down later and make an arrest.

Bishop could be eligible for parole in eight years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 163

Sly Eagle
2d ago

She's an animal and belongs in a cage .the ironic thing is she will be the same age as the man she killed when she gets out . ☠️

Reply(19)
42
fatalbert1939 heyheyhey
2d ago

now we feed her for 20 years while they make money on her when they should let the family stone her instead save every one money eye for a eye

Reply
15
Chuck Burg
2d ago

And if this occurred in CROOK COUNTY ILLINOIS she would of been released with an ankle monitor with weekends off

Reply(8)
40
Related
WGN Radio

Topeka man caught with 15.5 lbs of meth in Wisconsin, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, of Topeka, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intention to deliver the controlled substance. […]
TOPEKA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Public Safety#Rtc#Klas Tv#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

DEA: We save lives in Middle America by stopping fentanyl at the border

“You can’t police your way out of an epidemic. We can’t just arrest people and think the drug use problem in America is going to go away. It’s important getting the word out about youth being recruited into the drug trade. If we hit the parents and the teachers, if we can get to the school-aged kids, that’s very important.” Greg Mallard, interim special agent in charge of the DEA Field Office in El Paso
EL PASO, TX
WGN Radio

Parade, celebration thrown for Indiana baby’s new heart

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — After spending the first 11 months of her life in the hospital, 1-year-old Evelyn Land was thrown a birthday celebration from her family and friends! Evelyn Land was born with the congenital heart defect DILV. She received a heart transplant at the beginning of the year and was finally able to […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy