Spartans Hold Off Denison 5-4 with Aduru’s Clinching Point

Up next: The winner advances to the district final to face the winner of North Ridgeville and Medina Highland at Elyria Catholic. Outlook: The Elyria Catholic District semifinals are set to be played at Medina High School after it was originally planned to be at Elyria Catholic. The Middies took the Southwestern Conference by storm, finishing second behind Olmsted Falls. Since falling to the Bulldogs on Jan. 22, Midview has won eight of its last nine games. After surviving North Ridgeville to end the regular season, they defeated Cleveland Max Hayes, 71-7, in the first round of the playoffs. Midview hosted the GLC’s second-place team, Westlake, and won, 55-48 to advance to a district semifinal for the second year in a row. Magnificat is 12-7, but the independent school has faced some of the toughest competition in the area like Medina Highland, St. Vincent-St. Mary and Sardinia Eastern. Magnificat also played Westlake, and it fell to the Demons, 53-48, in late January.

MEDINA, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO