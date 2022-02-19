ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Spartans Hold Off Denison 5-4 with Aduru’s Clinching Point

case.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictories in the fifth and sixth singles matches by senior Chaitanya Aduru and graduate student Jonathan Powell, respectively, helped the Case Western Reserve University men's tennis team fend off an upset-minded Denison University squad in a 5-4 victory over the Big Red in Granville, Ohio on Saturday afternoon. The...

athletics.case.edu

