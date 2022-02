On3 is set to release an updated overhaul of the On300 for the 2023 cycle next week. Four prospects are set to add their fifth star in this rankings update. This overhaul is annually one of the most comprehensive updates over the life of a recruiting cycle. With signing day and the 2022 cycle in the books, we’re now able to devote full attention to the class of 2023, with an emphasis on the pivotal junior season. This update also dovetails with a period on the recruiting calendar that sees dozens if not hundreds of new prospects emerge on FBS radars.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO