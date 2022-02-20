ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win Over Vols Was Big, But Now How You Think

By Kent Smith
 4 days ago

We break the win over No. 16 Tennessee down in search of its true value

Rick Schaeffer, a member of 103.7 The Buzz's Drive Time Sports afternoon call-in show in Little Rock, referred to the Tennessee game as the most important game Arkansas has played in a long time.

The comment got a few chuckles and a bit of ribbing from callers, but after a little time to soak in what transpired at Bud Walton Saturday afternoon, Shaffer might be right, just not for the reasons he probably thought.

Picking up another Quad 1 win over a ranked Tennessee team that just dropped a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate final smash on projected No. 1 seed Kentucky wasn't enough to garner such gravitas.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guard Au'Diese Toney (5) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY sports

Showing Razorback pride in front of a Who's Who of Razorback superstars that in the end ran eight deep was nice, but it didn't hold the weight either.

Andy Hodges - allHogs Images

Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY sports

Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY sports

Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY sports

Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY sports

Even pulling off the victory in front of a raucous crowd that included 5-star McDonald's All-American potential signee Anthony Black doesn't rise to the level.

What makes this game important for this Razorback team is:

1) They showed they can win when the referees swallow their whistles and the game has to be won with muscle and mental patience instead of steady trips to the foul line.

2) They showed they can pull out a victory over a quality team with leading scorer J.D. Notae on the bench for nearly half the game.

Arkansas averages nearly 18 points per game from the free throw line. It's become such a major point of emphasis for the team that if Jaylin Williams were to slip on a wet spot on the floor, he would draw two charges in the process of falling backward.

Andy Hodges - allHogs Images

In the end, Arkansas managed to drag 24 fouls out of Tennessee, but four of those fouls came from Jaylin Williams drawing charges and five came in the final two minutes of desperation by Tennessee. The rest of the game featured a class in brutality down low by both teams as they were literally out for blood.

This, along with smothering defense, made it possible for the Razorbacks to extend the lead despite hitting only one field goal in the final 6:24.

The refs were few and far between for much of the game with their fouls, but when they did blow the whistle, it was going to be on an important scorer for either side, and no one was more important than Notae.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes made the most of their moments at the stripe by each shooting a perfect 6-of-6. They each posted eight points, accounting for 28% of the Hogs' offense production.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Despite only logging 24 minutes of sporadic playing time, Notae still managed to join Jaylin Williams in leading the Razorbacks in scoring with 13 points.

Physical, defensive games are going to come in the tournament. There are going to be times where Notae won't be available because his aggressive defensive style and willingness to attack the basket on offense naturally generates fouls.

What Saturday proved was Arkansas can not only win high scoring games against teams where defense is more luxury than necessity, but can line up against a powerful defense and find a way to win when adversity strikes.

The Hogs were projected to go 2-5 by the national media over this final stretch. Having to overcome Tennessee's defense twice and then bang around with Oscar Tshiebwe while trying to keep pace with Kentucky was a big part of that projection.

Arkansas already has the two wins, so in the eyes of the rest of the country anything else is gravy.

One thing we now know is that whatever style they face, what ranking the team may have, this Arkansas team has the intestinal fortitude to come away with a win.

The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard’s Postgame Incident

On Monday, former Fab Five member and current ESPN radio analyst Jalen Rose offered up his thoughts on the situation involving his former Michigan teammate Juwan Howard. During today’s episode of “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose said both Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will be doing some introspection about what led to the fracas following yesterday’s game, in which Howard struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 18 Arkansas beats Florida, 82-74

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a 82-74 road victory over the Florida Gators. This marks the Razorbacks' first win in Gainesville since the 1994-95 season, snapping a 14-game losing streak. "We talked about (the losing streak) after the game," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. "We didn’t really...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Basketball: If the SEC Basketball Tournament was today Feb. 21

As the SEC basketball regular season winds down, the top four seeds in the upcoming SEC Basketball Tournament are becoming clear. Alabama Basketball, unfortunately, is not in that group of four teams. The Auburn Tigers, as the No. 1 seed have a one-game lead over Kentucky and two-game lead over Tennessee and Arkansas, who are battling for the No. 3 seed.
ALABAMA STATE
WGNO

LSU Basketball faces Kentucky for second time

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team heads to Lexington, Kentucky for a Wednesday night 8 p.m. CT tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are 19-8 and in a bit of a logjam entering play this week with five teams tied for fifth in the league at […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KARK

Jordan Domineck Impressed With Deke Adams, Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck entered the transfer portal on Feb. 19 and has now collected 19 offers with one from Arkansas being the first. Domineck, 6-3, 235, will take some official visits to check out what schools have to offer and then enroll there this summer and play in the fall. Domineck played his high school football at Lakeland (Fla.) George Jenkins and was a three-star recruit. On Wednesday afternoon shortly after getting out of ah afternoon class at Georgia Tech he talked about his recruiting.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Previewing Mississippi State women's basketball opponent Tennessee

GAME: Women's Basketball - Mississippi State at Tennessee. GAME LOCATION: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 5:30 pm central time, Thursday, February 24th. TELEVISION: SEC/ESPN Network+. TENNESSEE'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Women's Basketball website link. TENNESSEE'S 2021/2022 RECORD: 21-6 overall, 10-4 in the SEC. TENNESSEE'S 2020/2021 RECORD: 17-8 overall,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Kennedy Chandler Sparks Vols to 80-61 Win Over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that average with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler was far too quick for the Tigers’ big, bulky backcourt players. He made 9 of 12 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
NBA
On3.com

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood calls out Oklahoma fans

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, looking to continue their upward trend as a program. One of the biggest names acquired was former On3 Consensus five-star prospect Jadon Haselwood, coming from Oklahoma after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. Haselwood took...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Last shorthanded meeting with LSU told us plenty about Kentucky

To begin the 2022 portion of the schedule, Kentucky made the trip to LSU for the first conference away game of the season following four consecutive 25-plus point blowout wins. The Wildcats were rounding into shape and beginning to look like a team that could compete for a national title thanks to what was looking like an elite offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
