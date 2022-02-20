Win Over Vols Was Big, But Now How You Think

We break the win over No. 16 Tennessee down in search of its true value

Rick Schaeffer, a member of 103.7 The Buzz's Drive Time Sports afternoon call-in show in Little Rock, referred to the Tennessee game as the most important game Arkansas has played in a long time.

The comment got a few chuckles and a bit of ribbing from callers, but after a little time to soak in what transpired at Bud Walton Saturday afternoon, Shaffer might be right, just not for the reasons he probably thought.

Picking up another Quad 1 win over a ranked Tennessee team that just dropped a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate final smash on projected No. 1 seed Kentucky wasn't enough to garner such gravitas.

Showing Razorback pride in front of a Who's Who of Razorback superstars that in the end ran eight deep was nice, but it didn't hold the weight either.

Even pulling off the victory in front of a raucous crowd that included 5-star McDonald's All-American potential signee Anthony Black doesn't rise to the level.

What makes this game important for this Razorback team is:

1) They showed they can win when the referees swallow their whistles and the game has to be won with muscle and mental patience instead of steady trips to the foul line.

2) They showed they can pull out a victory over a quality team with leading scorer J.D. Notae on the bench for nearly half the game.

Arkansas averages nearly 18 points per game from the free throw line. It's become such a major point of emphasis for the team that if Jaylin Williams were to slip on a wet spot on the floor, he would draw two charges in the process of falling backward.

In the end, Arkansas managed to drag 24 fouls out of Tennessee, but four of those fouls came from Jaylin Williams drawing charges and five came in the final two minutes of desperation by Tennessee. The rest of the game featured a class in brutality down low by both teams as they were literally out for blood.

This, along with smothering defense, made it possible for the Razorbacks to extend the lead despite hitting only one field goal in the final 6:24.

The refs were few and far between for much of the game with their fouls, but when they did blow the whistle, it was going to be on an important scorer for either side, and no one was more important than Notae.

Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes made the most of their moments at the stripe by each shooting a perfect 6-of-6. They each posted eight points, accounting for 28% of the Hogs' offense production.

Despite only logging 24 minutes of sporadic playing time, Notae still managed to join Jaylin Williams in leading the Razorbacks in scoring with 13 points.

Physical, defensive games are going to come in the tournament. There are going to be times where Notae won't be available because his aggressive defensive style and willingness to attack the basket on offense naturally generates fouls.

What Saturday proved was Arkansas can not only win high scoring games against teams where defense is more luxury than necessity, but can line up against a powerful defense and find a way to win when adversity strikes.

The Hogs were projected to go 2-5 by the national media over this final stretch. Having to overcome Tennessee's defense twice and then bang around with Oscar Tshiebwe while trying to keep pace with Kentucky was a big part of that projection.

Arkansas already has the two wins, so in the eyes of the rest of the country anything else is gravy.

One thing we now know is that whatever style they face, what ranking the team may have, this Arkansas team has the intestinal fortitude to come away with a win.