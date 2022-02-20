ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

B.U. men’s basketball ground River Hawks 78-64

By Cam Lavallee
 4 days ago

LOWELL, MA – The men’s team looked to end a 3-game winless drought as they were on the road to play UMass Lowell.

And much like the women, Saturday was very successful.

BU saw John McGriff go off for 21 points, with Dan Petcash not far behind with 19.

Binghamton picks up the road win, 78-64, moving their conference record to 8-7 and keeping pace for a top 4 spot.

The Bearcats are down to their final 3 games of the season, and it’s arguably the toughest stretch that any America East team has.

Next up is 1st place Vermont coming to town on Wednesday, followed by a New Hampshire team that just shocked BU last weekend, and then they head to UMBC to play the 2nd place Retrievers.

