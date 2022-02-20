Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. Speaking from the White House, Biden criticized President Vladimir Putin for...
Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
Russian forces are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP," Zelensky tweeted Thursday, hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."
Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
World leaders are denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying it will "bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," and the head of the European Union calling it "barbaric." The world is largely vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay, on the first day...
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state on another in Europe since World War Two. read more. * Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders...
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that he was “forced” to order military action in Ukraine. Putin made the comments in a Kremlin meeting with Russian business leaders, according to The Associated Press, calling the invasion a “forced measure” due to Western “intransigence” over security concerns.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday blasted former President Trump , saying it was "unsurprising" that he would praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and his "murderous invasion of Ukraine as an act of 'genius.'" "It should concern us all that Putin is exactly the kind of leader Trump would like...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The shooting death of Breonna Taylor was front and center on the first day of a criminal trial for the only police officer charged in the deadly 2020 raid. Brett Hankison, now a former Louisville police officer, fired 10 shots in the raid, none of...
