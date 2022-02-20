ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LETTER: Two bills would harm seagrass replenishment

 4 days ago

The Florida Senate and House are considering two bills (SB 198/HB 349) that would further destroy seagrass in our waterways. Seagrass is critical for the health of our waterways and wildlife, including our beloved manatees, for whom seagrass is their main food...

Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Sportsman supports bill banning mining

The Grand Canyon Protection Act, S. 387, introduced by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, would prevent uranium mining on 1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon National Park. These lands have long been sought for uranium mining, a practice that puts the land and ecosystems at risk of toxic contamination. This bill would still allow for multi-use of the landscape: logging, grazing and outdoor recreation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
News-Virginian

House passes two bills that would put some restrictions on abortions

RICHMOND — House Republicans on Tuesday approved two bills that would restrict some aspects of the abortion process, drawing ire from abortion access groups who decried interference by lawmakers into women’s medical decisions. On party-line votes, the House cleared House Bill 212 from Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach,...
RICHMOND, VA
Syracuse.com

House bill would fix migrant worker issues affecting CNY farmers (Your Letters)

Brian Reeves’ Feb. 3, 2022, letter (“Consider facts, not falsehoods, and keep farm OT threshold at 60 hours”) raised key issues pertaining to farms and migrant labor. Migrant farmworkers being restricted to work at only one farm by H2A regulations is at the core of Reeves’ grievance. If migrant farmworkers were allowed to work at multiple sites, farms in the same locale could align their schedules so that migrant workers could work 40 hours at one farm and multiple hours at a second farm. The farmers could work together and in concert with the migrant farmworkers to minimize overtime, while the farmworkers get to choose how many hours they are able or willing to work in a week.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS News

Soon only one U.S. state will still have an indoor mask mandate

Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Senators introduce bill to limit harmful effects of social media on young people

Legislators on Wednesday introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at protecting children from the potentially harmful impacts of social media. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., came as Congress held five hearings on the dangers of social media for children and teens aged 16 or younger in recent months, including one at which a whistleblower who testified against Facebook -- now Meta -- about internalized documents that showed the tech giant prioritized profits over the mental well-being of children.
Columbia Basin Herald

Bill would support veterans in crises

Veterans experiencing mental health crises could soon receive additional support under legislation given executive action by the House Committee on Appropriations on Monday. House Bill 1181 would provide outreach and services to prevent suicide among veterans, said Serena Dolly, House Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee research analyst. The legislation...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Vance’s bad hatchery bill

The Alaska House Resources Committee is considering Rep. Sarah Vance’s House Bill 52, which proposes to cut 124 acres out of Kachemak Bay State Park to make it available to the Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery and its operator, Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association. Most of us here in the Kachemak Bay region are outraged.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Unnecessary bills

House Bill 96, the governor’s election bill, seems like it is pandering for votes. He must know he is coming to the election- bill party in the 11th hour. And why would he sponsor another voting bill when there are already so many bills that have election and voting themes?
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Bill gives voters the power

Sens. Rob Clements and Suzanne Geist supporting LB859 will help the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County restore common-sense government. In contrast to the letter to the editor "Clements, Geist hurting county," on Jan. 29, this legislation actually makes no decision on masking or the health decisions for the city and county. However, the legislation does restore important legislative precepts to our city/county -- equality before the law; returning legislative voting authority to our boards/council and restoring the voice of the people are all achieved with this bill.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: A tale of two counties

Thank you, Jim Uribe, for your insightful state-of-the-county address. The Rock Island County Board is, as you said, incompetent and is so because it is a fiefdom. The same cronies and their protégés have been in control of Rock Island County for decades and it continues to clunk along with the same issues that have plagued this area for years. Nothing changes, but they continue in power based on an annual chicken fry picnic and everybody thinks that everything is going to be OK.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL

