LETTER: Two bills would harm seagrass replenishment

Brian Reeves’ Feb. 3, 2022, letter (“Consider facts, not falsehoods, and keep farm OT threshold at 60 hours”) raised key issues pertaining to farms and migrant labor. Migrant farmworkers being restricted to work at only one farm by H2A regulations is at the core of Reeves’ grievance. If migrant farmworkers were allowed to work at multiple sites, farms in the same locale could align their schedules so that migrant workers could work 40 hours at one farm and multiple hours at a second farm. The farmers could work together and in concert with the migrant farmworkers to minimize overtime, while the farmworkers get to choose how many hours they are able or willing to work in a week.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO