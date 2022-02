With the arrival of Bel Air on Peacock this Sunday, the AIPT Television podcast thought it would be a good time to dive into reboots and revivals in general. We are joined by contributor, Shane Martin, as we discuss the different ones that have come to TV throughout the years from animation to live action as well as a few on the horizon for later this year. We then end the episode with our favorites that have been released so far.

