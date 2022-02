The song "God Bless America", by Irving Berlin, "was not a patriotic song, but a song of gratitude for what this country has done for me. It's what home really means." In light of the chaos and divisive speech in our country today, perhaps we need to go back and revisit the words of his song, and be grateful for the positive ways that we have been allowed to live in freedom like no other country on earth. Isn't it time that we stand by our Founding Fathers and all those who have had the courage to dream of a land like no other ... where all could prosper and live in peace.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO