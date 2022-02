The junior forward wouldn’t have any issues with seeing Santa Clara for a third time in the West Coast Conference Tournament. Timme, who scored 32 points in Gonzaga’s first matchup with the Broncos, scored 23 points in the second meeting, helping the Zags clinch their 27th WCC regular-season championship. It was the ninth 20-point game of Timme’s season but just the second in his past eight games. Timme, who shot 9 of 18 from the field, also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO