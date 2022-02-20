Shorthanded Idaho State men sputter in 80-75 loss to Sacramento State

Let’s allow Ryan Looney to sum up his Idaho State team’s latest loss, an 80-75 setback to Sacramento State Saturday evening.

“I think our guys are exhausted,” Looney said in a phone interview.

As this regular season winds down, that may be the most pressing issue of all for the Bengals, who couldn’t survive the loss of injured guard Tarik Cool in this defeat. That gave opportunities to freshmen Liam Sorensen and AJ Burgin, who totaled 24 and 16 points, respectively, but it also winded ISU and allowed Sacramento State to shoot a blistering 58% from the field.

The Hornets tallied the biggest buckets when crunch time arrived. With a shade under three minutes to play, after Sorensen trimmed his team’s deficit to two with a layup, Sacramento State guard Bryce Fowler posted back-to-back baskets, pushing the Hornets’ lead back to seven.

From there, the teams traded buckets and swapped free throws, but ISU couldn’t win that game of catch-up.

“We were fine up until about five minutes to go in the game,” Looney said. “Kinda lost our mind a little bit offensively. We weren’t as organized. I think a lot of our turnovers came during that stretch. On the flip side, we weren’t playing as hard defensively either.”

The interesting part is that Idaho State (6-19, 4-12 Big Sky) was in a good place just a few days ago. On Thursday, the Bengals downed Northern Colorado, good for their third win in fifth tries, a win so thrilling it seemed to reinvigorate the program — even with the loss of Cool, who left that game with the injury.

But things changed two days later. The injuries are starting to catch up with ISU. Here are the names: Cool, Robert Ford, Kyle Karstetter, Louis Stormark. Only Cool and Ford are rotational losses from within this season — neither Karstetter nor Stormark had logged more than seven minutes in a game before they went down — but it does underscore the gravity of the losses for the Bengals.

The other thing that hurt Idaho State’s chances at edging Sacramento State was this: Two days ago, when the Bengals clipped Northern Colorado, Looney said he felt like his team understood that it needed to play well on defense to earn wins. The lesson had finally sunk in, he thought. Maybe it still has. Either way, it didn’t show much on Saturday.

“Our guys are gassed,” Looney said.

If there’s any good news for Idaho State, it’s that the Bengals saw the scoring potential of Sorensen and Burgin, both of whom carded career-best days in that department. Even better: Sorensen made 10 of 18 shots, and Burgin made 5 of 9, meaning both turned in efficient nights on offense.

The trouble for the Bengals is that they might need to get some players back from injury to turn those outings into wins. Looney said he doesn’t know how much longer Cool will be out. Ford hasn’t played in a conference game this season. Help isn’t exactly on the horizon.

But Idaho State does have games to play. Up next: A three-game road stretch, beginning at Northern Colorado on Monday.

“An eight-day road trip is gonna be really hard, number one,” Looney said. “Number two, the best thing we can do right now is rest. Try to get as much rest between now and Monday night.”