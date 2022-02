We did see heavy snow stripe the central and northern portions of the state with our one-two punch of snow to begin the week. Officially we saw 5.1" of snow at MSP Tuesday with only a trace falling Monday. The top Minnesota totals were 20" two miles east-southeast of Duluth and 18" a mile southwest of Little Falls. The top total in Wisconsin was a whopping (lake-enhanced) 33.5" two miles west-southwest of Washburn.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO