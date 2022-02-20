ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiffrin, US 4th in mixed team Olympic event; Austria wins

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin skied cleanly through the finish line four times Sunday. At the bottom of the parallel course, she hugged teammates and huddled with them under a bed comforter for warmth. The Austrians won, and the Americans ended up off the podium. But after such...

