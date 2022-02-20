Shiffrin, US 4th in mixed team Olympic event; Austria wins

Shocked by Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, world leaders moved quickly Tuesday to impose as forceful a response as possible in hopes of averting a full-blown war in Europe. Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream2 gas pipeline from Russia - a massive, lucrative deal long sought by Moscow, but criticized by the U.S. for increasing Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies. The rest of the European Union soon followed, with a first set of sanctions taking aim at the 351 Duma legislators who voted in favor of recognizing separatist regions in Ukraine, as well as 27 other Russian officials and institutions from the defense and banking world. They also sought to limit Moscow's access to EU capital and financial markets. Outside the EU, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals who the U.K. hit with sanctions on Tuesday.

