WATCH: What Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey said about Ohio State postgame

The Iowa Hawkeyes came into the Schott and outhustled and outexecuted Ohio State in a game that was big for both teams. The win elevates the postseason fate of Iowa, while the flip side for the Buckeyes means their Big Ten regular-season conference championship hopes are close to sliding off a cliff.

Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffrey was obviously delighted by his team’s performance and showed it during his postgame press conference. We always like to bring the opposing coach’s point of view to what they see from Ohio State, and McCaffrey was complimentary of both the Buckeyes and his own ball club.

If you missed any of his comments, we have them here thanks to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch. Watch the below and listen to McCaffery discuss the talent of the bigs for Ohio State, how important the battle on the glass was, how OSU likes to get downhill, and more.

Ohio State will next be in action on Monday when it hosts the Indiana Hoosiers. Getting back in the win column is almost a must to turn things around towards the postseason.

