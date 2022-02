DELAND — Stetson's baseball team is off to a solid, if somewhat predictable, start. The Hatters split their first four games in a five-day span, walking off winners against Delaware and rallying past Manhattan. Their two losses — a 5-3 Saturday battle with Notre Dame and Tuesday's 8-1 drubbing against Florida — came to nationally ranked opponents and will likely boost the RPI, if nothing else. ...

DELAND, FL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO