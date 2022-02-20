How stimulus checks and child tax credits will impact your returns

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The expanded child tax credit for 2021 gets a lot of attention, but there's another big tax change for families this tax season: The child and dependent care tax credit has been increased dramatically. Taxpayers can now claim up to $8,000 in expenses for one child -- or up to $16,000 for two or more dependents. The American Rescue Act also increased the rate of return on the child care credit, effectively quadrupling the benefit some families could receive.

