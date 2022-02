MIAMI -- Lane Kiffin has frequented Florida as a top recruiting pipeline wherever he has coached and Ole Miss has been no different early in his tenure. The next target the Rebel head football coach could be zeroing in on from the region just happened to turn plenty of heads Sunday at the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp in south Florida. Already armed with an Ole Miss offer among several others, William Fowles walked away with wide receiver MVP honors from the event staff.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO