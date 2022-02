Robert Whittaker knows he has one enormous hill to climb, but if he can do it he sees himself someday standing among the immortals of MMA. Whittaker is two weeks removed from his second championship bout with Israel Adesanya at UFC 271, where he fell short on the scorecards against the promotion’s reigning 185-pound king. It was Whittaker’s second loss to Adesanya, though unlike their first meeting that ended with Whittaker being knocked out in the second round, the two stars went the distance in a much closer contest.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO