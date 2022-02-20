Why travel is best when you are over 57

Entain's UK exposures are top of the line, and it's become a tougher market to compete in allowing for consolidation in competitive position. Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF)(OTCPK:GMVHY) is a company in the iGaming space that focuses on being an operator, so not providing software B2B. It's a premier company, with half of its sales coming from the UK, and a good chunk from its growing regulated US exposure thanks to BetMGM. We think that Entain serves as an ideal company for iGaming companies, and shows things to come for Betsson (OTC:BSTBF). But in its own right, it also serves as a compelling alternative to investment in DraftKings (DKNG). With focus on regulated markets and a reasonable valuation, it is compelling, while we continue to hold Betsson on the basis that it is set up for recovery from current levels.

