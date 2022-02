Activities on OpenSea have dropped considerably on the back of the recent phishing attack that saw its users lose around $3 million worth of their NFTs. According to available data from DappRadar, trading activities dropped by 37% to around $660 million, while the number of traders on the largest NFT marketplace also dropped by close to 20% to just a little above 220,000.

